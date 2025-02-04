Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.3 million-$669.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.6 million. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 497,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 155.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

