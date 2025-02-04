Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60 to $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +1% yr/yr or $663 million to $669.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.66 million. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 155.40% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,401.15. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,998.32. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.