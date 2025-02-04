Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.45. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,423,151 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,387.20. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,115 shares of company stock worth $289,086 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

