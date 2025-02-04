Energy Transfer (ET) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

