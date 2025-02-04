Equitable (EQH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. Equitable has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.07%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.