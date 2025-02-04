Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 3rd (BEP, BOOT, CNX, CVCO, DORM, ENR, FBIZ, HELE, JVA, KOSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 3rd:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.