Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Sells $13,802.18 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) COO Julie A. Huber sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $13,802.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,588.80. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $268,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

