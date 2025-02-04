Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-0.940 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.4 %

EQR opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

