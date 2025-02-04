ESCO Technologies (ESE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $154.00.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

