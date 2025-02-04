ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,816,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 8,374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,684.4 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESRCF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

