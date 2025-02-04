ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,816,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 8,374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,684.4 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESRCF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783. ESR Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.
ESR Group Company Profile
