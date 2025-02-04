ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %
EPIX stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on EPIX
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.