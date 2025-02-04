ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPIX stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

