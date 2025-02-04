Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -12 to -10% yr/yr or $3.467 billion to $3.546 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,534,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.