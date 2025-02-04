Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

Shares of EL traded down $15.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,177. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.31. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

