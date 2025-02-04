Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Critical Comparison

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Performance Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion 1.70 $858.03 million $5.93 1.82 Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.19 $69.41 million $1.50 1.10

Profitability

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Euronav and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% Performance Shipping 65.32% 23.47% 19.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 293.94%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

