eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 19,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,122,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,915,113. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,940. Corporate insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eXp World by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,431 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

About eXp World

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. eXp World has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.39.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

