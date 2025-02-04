Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

