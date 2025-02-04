Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

2/3/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $138.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $125.00 to $123.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $140.00.

1/31/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00.

1/13/2025 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $132.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $149.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,617,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.