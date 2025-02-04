Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,605,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 3,182,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

