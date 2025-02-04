Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06), Zacks reports. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FICO traded down $18.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,809.87. The stock had a trading volume of 241,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,722. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,060.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,957.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

