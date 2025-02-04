Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.180- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.
Ferrari Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSE:RACE traded up $31.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.95. 686,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.53 and a 200 day moving average of $448.75. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $368.80 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
