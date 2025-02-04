Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.180- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Ferrari Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $31.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.95. 686,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.53 and a 200 day moving average of $448.75. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $368.80 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

