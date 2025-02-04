Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RACE stock opened at $429.37 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $368.80 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average of $448.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
