Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $429.37 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $368.80 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average of $448.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

