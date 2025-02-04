Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 22.8% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00). Approximately 11,269,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,609,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.29).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,142.86, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
