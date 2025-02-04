Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FIS opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

