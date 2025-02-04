Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

