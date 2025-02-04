Filtronic (LON:FTC) Releases Earnings Results

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 23.83%.
Filtronic Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FTC stock opened at GBX 97.47 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £213.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9,747.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic has a 52 week low of GBX 24.35 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.28).
Filtronic Company Profile
