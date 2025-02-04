Financial Life Planners Buys Shares of 149 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Dover stock opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.45.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

