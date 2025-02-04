Financial Life Planners Invests $37,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $180.98.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

