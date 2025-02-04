Financial Life Planners Purchases Shares of 615 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

