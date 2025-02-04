Financial Life Planners Takes $43,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.45.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.12.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

