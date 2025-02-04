FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.55. 725,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.50. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

