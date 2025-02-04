Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Finward Bancorp worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

