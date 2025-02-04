First BanCorp Announces Strategic ReorganizationSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – January 31, 2025 – First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP), the holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, revealed a strategic reorganization as part of its corporate succession plan to enha

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First BanCorp.’s 8K filing here.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
