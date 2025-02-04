First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,052,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 388,305 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

