First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

