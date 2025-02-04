First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 857,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,751,705.45. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,293 shares of company stock valued at $181,759,318. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

