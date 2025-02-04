First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

