First of Long Island Corporation Releases Financial Update

On January 30, 2025, The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) unveiled a press release disclosing pivotal non-public information concerning the Corporation’s financial health as of December 31, 2024, and its operational outcomes for the twelve and three-month periods concluding at that time. This announcement is provided as Exhibit 99.1 in conjunction with this Form 8-K filing.
The press release detailed the Corporation’s current financial position as of the end of 2024 and reported on its operational performance over the past twelve months. This disclosure offers investors and stakeholders valuable insights into the Corporation’s progress and achievements during the specified periods.
Notably, with its headquarters based at 275 Broadhollow Road, Melville, New York, and a telephone contact number of 516-671-4900, The First of Long Island Corporation continues to be a prominent corporate entity within the financial sector.
The signing off of this report as of February 3, 2025, was duly executed by Janet T. Verneuille, the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of The First of Long Island Corporation.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
