First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

