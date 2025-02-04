Flavin Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $506.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.64 and a 52 week high of $561.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.