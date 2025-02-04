Flavin Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of RSG stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.06 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Services
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Saia Builds Value: Why Its Uptrend Is Set to Continue
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- T-Mobile: The Best Wireless Carrier Stock to Own Right Now?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Boeing: Charting a Course for Recovery and Redemption
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.