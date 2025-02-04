Flavin Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.06 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

