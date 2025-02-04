FLEX LNG (FLNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLNG opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

