FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,171,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 207,620 shares.The stock last traded at $40.97 and had previously closed at $40.88.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

