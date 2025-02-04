Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.34 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.87). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 70.70 ($0.88), with a volume of 527,472 shares trading hands.
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.34. The company has a market cap of £400.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,521.80 and a beta of 0.27.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
