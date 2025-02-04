Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $283.86 million, a P/E ratio of -42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

