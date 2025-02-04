Fourpath Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $397.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.56, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

