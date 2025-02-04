Fourpath Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 301.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

