Fourpath Capital Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,316.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,179.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,318.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.