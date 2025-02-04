Fourpath Capital Management LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,932,000 after buying an additional 3,363,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 161.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,943,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,936,000 after buying an additional 1,200,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13,666.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after acquiring an additional 992,467 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

NYSE:PM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

