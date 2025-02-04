Fourpath Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

