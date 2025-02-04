Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBRT shares. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 117,745 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

